PDS Planning Inc Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.