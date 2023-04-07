PDS Planning Inc Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

