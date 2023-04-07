PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 2.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 305,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 201,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

