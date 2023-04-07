PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,477 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

