PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.36. 3,389,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.