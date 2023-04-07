Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.65

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.65 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.94). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 63,143 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.56 million, a PE ratio of 7,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.53.

In related news, insider Varda Shine acquired 24,755 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,051.55 ($24,902.57). 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

