Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

Petrofac Price Performance

Petrofac stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

