PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.05.

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

