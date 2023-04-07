PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,650. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

