PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 5.1%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 22,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 167,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PharmaTher Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About PharmaTher

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine intravenous injection, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

