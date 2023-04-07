Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

