PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE RCS opened at $5.53 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
