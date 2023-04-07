Piper Sandler Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $20.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

