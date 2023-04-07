Piper Sandler Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to “Overweight”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
NYSE:DEI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
