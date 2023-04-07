Piper Sandler Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to “Overweight”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after acquiring an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

