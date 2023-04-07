Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.39

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $76.40 million and $224,905.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00134965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,040,163 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

