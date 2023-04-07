Pocket Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

