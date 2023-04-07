Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.70 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.75 ($0.94). 12,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 114,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.70 ($0.94).

The company has a market cap of £118.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

