PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.78

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 2105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
