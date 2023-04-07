POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

POSCO Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in POSCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 58.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

