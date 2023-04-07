Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

