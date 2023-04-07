Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells $1,084,200.00 in Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RXDX stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 532,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

