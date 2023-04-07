Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells $1,084,200.00 in Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of RXDX stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 532,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.