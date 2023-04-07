ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.84

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 40435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

