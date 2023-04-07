PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

