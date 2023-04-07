Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

