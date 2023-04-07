Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Q2 worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.