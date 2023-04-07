Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised by Analyst

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

