Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

