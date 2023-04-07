Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $234.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.32. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

