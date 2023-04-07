Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.