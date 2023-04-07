QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

