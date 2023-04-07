Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.11.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$34.98.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

