Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.98 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.98 million and $13.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

