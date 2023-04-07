Radix One Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $248.95 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,646,335 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

