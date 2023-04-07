Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $641,000.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

RMBS opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.05 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

