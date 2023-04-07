Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.35. 1,333,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

