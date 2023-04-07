Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.