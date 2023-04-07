Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2023 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

3/30/2023 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 13.4 %

Planet Labs PBC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 3,799,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

