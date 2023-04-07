Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

