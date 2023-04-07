Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Renalytix Trading Up 0.8 %

Renalytix stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Renalytix by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

