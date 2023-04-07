Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

