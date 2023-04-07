Rent the Runway, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RENT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,515.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,515.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.