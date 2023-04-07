Request Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $98.94 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.04 or 0.99977115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10218188 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,227,857.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

