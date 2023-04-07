Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

