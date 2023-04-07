Research Analysts Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Loop Capital increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital analyst C. Dankert now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Loop Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Loop Capital also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

