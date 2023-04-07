Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 183,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

