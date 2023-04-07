Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Progress Software worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 118,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $1,911,038. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.86. 224,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.