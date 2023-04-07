Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

