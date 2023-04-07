Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Albany International worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Albany International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 95,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $86.37. 84,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

