Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $14,083,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

