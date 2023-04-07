Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 20,393 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

About Willdan Group

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Further Reading

